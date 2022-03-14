3 set ablaze for allegedly stealing musical instruments in Delta





By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

Three persons were, weekend, reportedly set ablaze by a mob in Ofuoma community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, for allegedly stealing musical instruments worth millions of naira.

The deceased, it was gathered, were apprehended by some youths in the early hours of Saturday after they were allegedly found to be involved in the theft of the musical instruments belonging to a disc jockey from a location in the community.

“One of the suspects arrested confessed and the other two were traced to their hideout and also arrested before they were burnt alive at the extreme of the community on Odovie, Isiokolo road.

ALSO READ: Hushpuppi: AGF’s office exonerates Abba Kyari of money laundering allegation

“The mob refused to hand them over to the police authority because they might influence them to be released,” a community source said.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper