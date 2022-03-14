Borno Dep Gov, Kadafur congratulates Professor Dogo as new VC, Nile Varsity





.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Usman Kadafur has congratulated Professor Dili Dogo Over his recent appointment as the new Vice-Chancellor Nile University.

A statement, which Kadafur personally signed on Sunday, was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri indicates that the deputy governor is so thrilled to hear that Professor Dili Dogo reached his goal.

The deputy governor said that he always knew Dogo could do it, and he is incredibly proud of him.

Kadafur according to the release said “I saw you work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more. You set an amazing example for everyone in Borno State and the country at large.

“Cheers to you for a job well done! No one can compare to your creativity and passion, and it’s no surprise that you have been appointed as the VC to this prestigious and one of the best private universities in the sub-Saharan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper