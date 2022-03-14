Breaking: Okon, Pastor Ibuot resign from Emmanuel’s Cabinet





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Commissioner For Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Akan Okon, and the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Pastor Sunday Ibuot have resigned their appointments.

This is contained in their separate statements obtained by newmen Monday evening in Uyo, the State capital.

Okon in a statement dated March 14, 2022, said his resignation was to enable him focus on his aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election.

He thanked governor Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity and wished the state the very best of growth and development.

Okon stated, “Today, Monday, 14th March, 2022, I formally tendered my resignation from the Akwa lbom State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.

