Drugs Deal: NDLEA request FG to place no debit order on Abba Kyari’s accounts, others

**Large Sums of Naira, Dollars, Pounds discovered.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Indications emerged on Monday night that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has requested the federal government to place a no debit order on the accounts of Suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari and four other members currently facing trial following damning discoveries of large sums of money in their accounts.

Sources told Vanguard that investigators probing the involvement of Kyari and his associates found large sums in Nigerian Currency, the US dollar and the British pound in their accounts which are suspected to be proceeds of drugs deals with cartels.

Consequently, NDLEA investigators are said to believe that the large sums of money apart from being connected to drugs transaction, could be part of a large scale money laundering cartel.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper