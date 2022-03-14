INEC should save Ebonyi from vacuum of governorship —PDP





By Dennis Agbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to save the state from the governorship vacuum, it said is presently created by the non-issuance of a certificate of Return to Idu Igariwey who has been nominated by the party to inherit the party’s victory votes given to the PDP in 2019.

At a briefing yesterday in Enugu, the Ebonyi State chairman of PDP, Tochukwu Okorie said that the present problem in Ebonyi State governorship was created by INEC’s non withdrawal of Certificate of Return from Dave Umahi and issuance of same to the PDP-nominated governor of the state, Igariwey.

Okorie said: “The National Leadership of our great party has long complied with the ruling of the court by submitting Enwo Iduma Ighariwey and Fred Udogu to the Independent National Electoral Commission as replacement for Umahi and his deputy.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper