Lagos holds grand finale of Spelling Bee competition





.

By Adesina Wahab

The Office of Education Quality Assurance in the Lagos State Ministry of Education has announced that the grand finale of the 20th edition of the Lagos State Annual Spelling Bee Competition for public school students will hold on 16th and 17th March, 2022, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Spelling Bee project was pioneered in 2001 by the former First Lady of Lagos State, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu (OON), through New Era Foundation, with the aim of promoting excellence, healthy academic rivalry, good reading habits and public speaking proficiency among students in government schools in Lagos State.

The two-day competition will witness students from 57 primary and secondary schools vying for cash prizes and scholarship awards, just as the winner and runners-up in the secondary school category will serve as one-day Governor and members of the State Executive Council respectively.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Office…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper