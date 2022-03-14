My movie was a game changer for everyone – Judith Audu





• ‘Why I abandoned diplomatic service for film making’

By Florence Amagiya

Judith Audu is a multiple award-winning filmmaker and actress. She holds a certificate in directing from the London Film Academy, a master’s degree in public and international affairs from University of Lagos and B.A. in French also from University of Lagos. In 2019, she won the Best Nollywood Female Filmmaker and Best Director from Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival. In 2021, she also received a recognition award for her production from Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. In this chat, Audu talks about her debut in the industry, her dreams of becoming a diplomat, the challenges and many awards.

Excerpts:

You have won lots of awards for movie productions; how did your career in making movies begin?

My career in producing movies began in 2014 after I created my production company, Judith Audu Productions. We kicked off by partnering our friends to…





