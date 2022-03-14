NATIONAL Convention: APC’s in injury time — Senator Al-Makura





Al-Makura

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura is one of the frontline national chairmanship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, APC. In this interview, the immediate past governor of Nasarawa State says that the APC is in injury time. He also debunks the insinuation that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed one of the aspirants for the chairmanship seats and also enumerates what he will be bringing to the table for the party to win the 2023 general elections.

You are contesting for national chairmanship of APC, what are you bringing to the table?

Personally, I feel I’ll be doing a disservice if I do not partake or show interest in presiding over the party particularly at this transition point. I think it would be a disservice for me as a committed member of APC not to show interest so that I’ll be able to add value to the administration of the party, especially at this point in time, the transition period.

What I’m bringing to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper