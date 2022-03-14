NDLEA nabs GO of Anambra church with drugs at Lagos airport





By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Ekwem, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

The youthful and popular preacher, who has his church headquarters in Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra State and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on March 7, 2022, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, said: “When the 54 sticks found on the General Overseer were tested, they proved positive to cannabis.

“The clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper