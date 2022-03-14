NDLEA seizes large quantities of illicit drugs at Apapa port, 3 states 





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 63-year-old Vincent Obimma with 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin at a park in the Apapa seaport corridor in Lagos state.

NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs were hidden in an industrial torch packets heading to Kano, Kano state, adding that the suspect was arrested on March 11.

Meanwhile, a drug dealer in Kaduna state, James Okenwa has also been arrested in a follow up operation at Central Market, Kaduna.

According to Babafemi, the suspect admitted the ownership of 1,807 bottles of cough syrup with codeine that were earlier recovered from two suspects at tollgate.

“At the point of his arrest, another 152 bottles of the drug were recovered from his vehicle.

“He has accepted ownership of all the 1,959 bottles of the codeine syrup, ” he said.

In another development, two fake security agents: Akalonu Justin…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper