Obaseki to Wike: PDP is not your personal property





By Gabriel Enogholase

Edo State Governor has described the personal attacks by his Rivers State counterpart, Mr Nyesom Wike against his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu as “most unfortunate and totally uncalled for.”

In a statement in Benin Monday, the governor called on the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call him to order, saying that the issues raised by his deputy were germane and needed to be resolved in the interest of the party.

According to him, “The recent personal attacks by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Nyesom Wike, against my Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu is, to say the least, most unfortunate and totally uncalled for.

“If Governor Wike was one who is wont to show respect and courtesy to his colleague-governors, he would have ordinarily reached out to me to express his concerns about the views made by my deputy governor, rather than embarking on this unwarranted public onslaught.

"My…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper