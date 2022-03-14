Put more attention in your states, allow APC to prosper — Ex-APC Chair tells Buni, Bello, el-Rufai 





-As members of defunct CPC stick to APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change ( CPC), one of the parties that formed the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) have called on Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Bello of Niger State and their Kaduna State counterpart, Malam Nasir El-Rufai to put more effort in developing their respective states rather than engaging in acts that would allegedly affect the APC.

A former chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Kaduna State and an elder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state,

Alhaji Ahmadu Yaro Coca-Cola and Alhaji Umar Yahaya respectively, who spoke on behalf of the concerned members of the defunct CPC in Kaduna, said although the governors may have good intention for the party through their various interventions, several interest groups appeared to have hijacked the situation which had led to the position the party now…





