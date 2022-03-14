Solid minerals revenue rises by 54% to N128bn, NEITI reports





–Companies owe Federation N2.7bn

By Obas Esiedesa

Revenue from the solid minerals sector to the Federation Account rose by 54 percent in 2020 to N128 billion compared to N75 billion recorded in 2019, an audit report of the mining sector by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has indicated.

NEITI in a statement by its Head, Communications & Advocacy, Obiageli Onuorah yesterday said over 2,000 companies operating in Nigeria’s solid minerals industry were indebted to the federation to over N2.76 billion.

NEITI in the 2020 solid minerals report stated that the companies’ liabilities resulted from failure on the part of 2,119 companies to pay statutory annual service fees for respective mineral titles.

It explained that 6,010 existing solid mineral titles were valid as of 31st December 2020, while 7,605 mining titles were issued in the industry in the past five years.

