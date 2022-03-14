We’re not giving up on defected Lagos APC members ― Vice Chairman





Chief Babatunde Aboyade, the newly inaugurated Lagos APC Vice Chairman (Lagos West Senatorial District). PHOTO: NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says it is not giving up on members that defected to the opposition party, especially the Lagos4Lagos Movement, over some perceived grievances.

Chief Babatunde Aboyade, the Lagos APC Vice-Chairman (Lagos West Senatorial District) disclosed this to newsmen at a party, after the inauguration of the state executives on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier, the state chapter inaugurated the 37-member state executive to run the affairs of the party.

Aboyade said :”We have not given up on those who have defected to other parties . We are still reaching them. It may not be in the public but we are talking to them.

“We are making sure that whatever they want is looked at. Politics is give and take. We will ensure that all are brought back into the fold. We are working on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper