APC: Late MKO Abiola’s daughter, Rinsola for national youth leader





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Daughter of late billionaire business mogul and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, M.K.O. Abiola, Rinsola Abiola has indicated interest in vying for the position of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ms Abiola, youthful politician, media entrepreneur and philanthropist, made her interest known via a post on her social media accounts recently.

Young Abiola revealed that she decided to vie for the position following months of wider consultations with relevant key stakeholders.

The APC recently released the zoning formula for party offices in its upcoming national convention and party members across the country have since indicated interest in positions zoned to their respective regions.

Ms. Abiola, a member of the APC in Ogun State, is described as both a technocrat and grassroots politician. She has also been commended for her philanthropic activities through the Derinsola Abiola Foundation, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper