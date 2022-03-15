Confront terrorists, bandits, to save your image — Shehu Sani tells Sharia Police





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Shari’a Police in Kano and other northern states, otherwise called Hisbah, have been called upon to rise against insecurity by ideologically confronting kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in the region who are abusing the image of Islam and Muslims by their acts.

The call was made by the popular human rights activist and politician, Shehu Sani in Kano on Monday when he paid a familiarization visit to the Kano state Hisbah.

Shehu Sani argued that it is the duty of Hisbah to protect the image of Islam and Muslims in the region being abused by the bandits and terrorists who are killing innocent people in the name of religion.

“The message I have given them is that the most important and sensitive issue today as a country is the problem of banditry and terrorism and as the religious police, they have a duty to unite and see how they can combat banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

“Terrorists have been destroying the image of Islam and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper