Cows eat farm produce, herdsmen kill 390, injured 37 in my domain — Benue monarch cries out





.

…says cows eating up farm produce of his subjects, armed herdsmen about to take over LG Headquarters

….calls for blockade of herders entry points from neighbouring Nasarawa state to his domain

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Indications have emerged that over 390 persons have been killed in repeated armed Fulani herdsmen attacks on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The attacks also leftover 37 persons injured and eight districts sacked while houses, farmlands and food barns were all razed by the invaders.

The Ter Tyochin and Chairman Tyoshin Traditional Council, Gwer West LGA, Chief Daniel Abomste made this known in documentary evidence of the attacks including names of those killed and severely injured by the marauders in his domain from 2011 till date, which was made available to Vanguard Tuesday in Makurdi.

A breakdown of the attacks indicated that 55 persons were killed in 2011 in his domain while a total of 78 persons were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper