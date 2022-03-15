Energy crisis: Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses





By Prince Okafor & Obas Esiedesa

Nigeria’s national power grid collapsed again yesterday, leaving the entire country without electricity supply.

The latest collapse followed weeks of bickerings among operators that has led to poor power generation by the electricity generation companies (GenCos).

Checks by Vanguard on the National System Operator’s portal showed that as at 7pm last night, no plant was on grid.

Police arrest 11 men over murder of Ogun monarch

At press time, an emergency meeting of the operators with the government summoned by the Minister of Power was still ongoing.

The Association of Power Generation Companies, APGC, had on Sunday, blamed poor management of the grid by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, as one the factors responsible for low power generation in the country.

The GenCos said most of their turbines have been damaged by inefficient management of the grid.

APGC Executive Secretary, Mrs. Joy Ogaji said: “The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper