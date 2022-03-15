FG to host 15 West African countries, Sahel to deliberate on status of agrifood systems March 15





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government is set to host 15 West African countries and Sahel sub-region at the 13th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting (MDT13) of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, for West Africa, which among other things, will deliberate on the food and nutrition situation in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued by FAO, which made it known that the 3-day meeting opening on 15th March 2022, will be both virtual and physical, attracting the attendance of over 200 delegates from the ECOWAS member states including senior officials, ministers and commissioners of agriculture, FAO staff, regional technical organisations, civil society among others.

According to the statement, the theme of the 3-day meeting is ‘Joining efforts to build resilient Agrifood Systems in West Africa and Sahel’, which the countries will take stock of developments, achievements and challenges of the previous year.