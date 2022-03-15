Movement for gender equality is a fight for sustainable development of Nigeria — UN Women Rep, Comfort Lamptey





…Vote for men who are not misogynistic in the next election — Chimamanda urges women

By Funmi Ajumobi

The United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Comfort Lamptey has said that the movement for gender equality is a fight for sustainable development of Nigeria and not just women’s movement.

Speaking at the inaugural International Women’s Day (IWD) Awards Gala held in partnership with the British High Commission, the European Union Delegation, the Embassies of France and Germany, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and UN Women over the weekend, Lamptey stated that youth movement, the labour movement and different movements in the country should support women to achieve the passage of the gender bills.

“ Rejecting bills that provide an opportunity for women to be able to participate in decision making tells you that the work that needs to be done is deep and we are not giving up. Together with the men who actually understand women…





