MultiChoice, HEI distribute Hazmat suits to 3 Lagos hospitals





By Chioma Obinna

Amid ongoing COVID-19 and Lassa fever infections in Nigeria, MultiChoice Nigeria in collaboration with Health Emergency Initiative, HEI, last week distributed 1,650 Hazmat coverall suits to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, and the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Hazmat suits are full-body garments form of Personal Protective Equipment, PPES, worn by medical personnel during the treatment of highly infectious diseases as it protects them from hazardous substances.

According to the donors, the gesture was to protect and encourage Nigerian medical personnel in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking shortly after the donations, the Executive Director of HEI, Paschal Achunine, who noted that the exercise came at the time when the country was losing its medical personnel to other countries of the world, said more of such gestures will in small measure encouraged the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper