NHF blames increased cases of NCDs among Nigerians on dietary choices





By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Heart Foundation, NHF, on Thursday, decried dietary choices of Nigerians, blaming it for the increasing cases of Non-communicable Diseases, NCDs, such as heart diseases even as it urged the Federal government to be more sensitive to what Nigerians consumes as food.

To this end the Foundation is organising a National Summit on Food, Drinks and Cardiovascular Health in Nigeria: science, Evidence, Manufacturer and Consumer Advocacy in recognition of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Nigeria as well as the importance of prevention strategies through the promotion of healthy diets.

Addressing a press conference to announce the summit billed to hold 15th March 2022 in Lagos, the Executive Director, NHF, Dr Kingsley Akinroye who said people are what they eat, lamented that a World Health Organisation, WHO, report showed that 76.2 million Nigerians (38.1 %) are living with hypertension which poses the highest cardiovascular health…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper