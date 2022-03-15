Reps to investigate Ibadan-Lagos train fuel saga





The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to a train conveying passengers from Lagos to Ibadan running out of fuel midway during the journey.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House on Tuesday in Abuja.

In his motion, Elumelu said that the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) was for the purposes of easy and cheap movement of bulk goods and commuters from hinterlands to seaports and vice versa.

He said that its first rail business activities commenced with the construction of the Lagos and Ibadan rail line.

He said that in recent times, there had been series of media reports of how passenger trains breakdown in the middle of nowhere for lack of maintenance.

The lawmaker noted that this had subjected commuters to possible attacks by hoodlums who could brutalise, maim and cart away hard earned monies and goods of innocent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper