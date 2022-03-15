Sudan’s security forces attempt raping woman during protest — Official





A Sudanese government official on Tuesday said security forces attempted to rape a young woman during a protest against military rule in central Khartoum, prompting calls for renewed demonstrations.

Sulaima Ishaq, who heads Sudan’s Violence Against Women Unit at the Ministry of Social Development, said the woman, who was not a protester, was in a commercial bus when forces stationed near the march route fired tear gas, causing passengers to disembark.

The woman was then assaulted by several members of the security forces, Ishaq told Reuters, without giving further details.

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

In December, the United Nations said it had received 13 allegations of rape and gang-rape following a December 19 attempted sit-in, which was dispersed in central Khartoum.

Protests rejecting an Oct. 25 military coup, organised by neighbourhood-based committees, have rocked Sudan for months.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper