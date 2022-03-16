2023: Ex-Minister’s daughter joins Imo House of Rep battle





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ex-Minister of Trade, Raphael Ben Kechi Okafor, daughter, Ngozi Okafor, has joined the battle for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in Imo, come 2023.

Ngozi disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday while declaring her interest to contest for the position.

She argued that women’s political participation would result in tangible gains and that her interest in the House of Representatives seat would foster peace and development in her area.

According to her, “My desire to run for this election is because women’s political participation results in tangible gains that my federal constituency deserves for democracy including greater responsiveness increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines and more sustainable peace.

“I want to run for this position so that my federal constituency the state and federal governments at large will utilize my untapped capacity and talents as a leader to foster peace and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper