2023: I’ll ensure justice prevail, rule over Nigeria if given mandate — SDP Presidential aspirant





.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Presidential aspirant under the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo on Tuesday said that injustice is the missing link and bane to the growth and development of the country.

This was as he said injustice is responsible for the too many woes of the country ranging from insecurity, clamour for secession and corruption among others.

Adebayo stated this when he paid homage on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero to seek his royal blessing towards his ambition to contest for the presidential seat.

The Presidential aspirant vowed that if given the mandate in 2023 he will ensure that justice prevail and rule over the land.

In his words: “The problem of Nigeria can be reduced to one thing and that is injustice. No country is too poor to be just. You cannot say you want to borrow money from World Bank or IMF to do justice. You can do justice wherever you are. And if you do justice, you will see abundance. Because a just person will not be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper