APC National Convention:  Senator Sani Musa obtains Chairmanship Nomination forms for N2OM

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC Niger East yesterday obtained his nomination forms at the cost of N20 million to contest for the position of National Chairman of the ruling party.

According to the frontline National Chairmanship aspirant for the APC, the nomination forms were collected on his behalf by the Deputy Director-General of the Sen. Sani Musa Campaign Organization, Hon. Usman Ibrahim

The forms were procured from the APC Director of Organization, Professor Al- Mustapha Ussijud Medaner.

Speaking when he received the forms from his Deputy Director-General, Senator Musa reiterated that if given the opportunity to lead the National Working Committee, NWC of the party, he would completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party, adding that he would continue with the consultations exercise and prepare himself…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper