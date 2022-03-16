APC, the crisis and the way out





By Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

THE fastest way out for the APC crisis is to respect its constitution. Here is why? Our great party the APC is embroiled in a crisis which if not swiftly handled may lead to its destruction.

Worse still, prolonged instability in the ruling party may complicate the many challenges the country is facing and serve as huge distraction to governance. The reason for the present crises is rooted in the ambitions of many powerful members of the party.

And to be clear, there is nothing wrong with people having ambitions; what is dangerous is to put institutions and systems at risk for one’s ambition.

Literally, every second term governor in Northern Nigeria wants to be a vice president with the intention of being president in the next election season. They care less about how to tackle insecurity and the scourge of poverty ravaging the region.

On the contrary, how these challenges will be immediately addressed are the…





