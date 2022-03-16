Bandits kill DPO, 2 other policemen, 4 vigilante members in Niger





By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Bandits have again hit Niger State, during which a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, two of his officers and four vigilante members were killed.

The incident occurred, yesterday, in Nasko town, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were said to have launched an attack on the police station before launching another attack on people of the town.

It was gathered that officers at the police station in the town had been informed of plans by bandits to cause havoc in the community and as the police were mobilising for a counter offensive, the bandits, who had already surrounded the station, opened fire on the policemen led by the DPO, Umar Dakingari and two other policemen and were felled by the bullets.

Four members of the local vigilante, who were also at the station getting ready to attack the bandits, were also killed.

Alleged death of soldiers: I never led troops to duel with bandits – Kebbi Deputy Gov

It was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper