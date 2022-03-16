Breaking: Blackout persist, as power grid collapses again





There seem to be more challenge for Nigerians, as the power sector witnessed another electricity system collapse, forcing households, manufacturers, others into total darkness.

This development is coming barely 24 hours aftera total system collapse knocked off Egbin’s 600 megawatts thermal power plant in Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at 5:10p.m, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, throwing the entire nation Into total darkness.

Although, some states are yet to recover from the incident that occurred yesterday.

However, while confirming the development, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, stated that, the EEDC wish to inform our esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5:10p.m. this evening, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after the national grid collapse experienced in the early hours of Monday, March 14 at about 10:45 a.m.

“As a result…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper