CBN bars cash collection operators from lending activities





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has barred cash collection operators also known as Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH) from performing lending and investing activities.

The apex bank also barred them from receiving, disbursing, or engaging in any transaction involving foreign currency.

The apex bank stated this in its guidelines for operation of BNCH.

It said:”The non permissible activities of BNCH according to the CBN are: A BNCH shall not carry out investing or lending activities; receive, disburse, or engage in any transaction involving foreign currency; undertake any other transaction which is not prescribed by this guideline; sub-contract another entity to carry out its operations; and any other activities that may be prohibited by the CBN.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper