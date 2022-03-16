FAO assures commitment to achieve resilient Agri-food systems in West Africa, Sahel





Galvanizes implementation of Nigeria’s food systems pathways

Commends ECOWAS in joining FAO to advance Food Security, Nutrition

As Nigeria’s Agric Minister wants coordinated approach of MDT

By Gabriel Ewepu and Olaoluwa Olayiwola Enoch – Abuja

The Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Tuesday, assured commitment on collaborations to drive and achieve resilient Agric-food systems in West Africa and Sahel.

The assurance was given by the FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, in a welcome address at the opening ceremony of the Sub-Regional Office for West Africa 13th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting in Abuja.

Kafeero said the MDT aims to deliberate on the current food and nutrition situations in the West African sub-region.

He also explained that with the MDT there will be an opportunity to enhance stronger collaborations including joint planning and mutual accountability that would enable a resilient Agri-food system in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper