Okowa congratulates Vanguard correspondent, Ahon on NUJ appointment





By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Vanguard correspondent in Delta State, Comrade Festus Ahon, on his appointment as a member of National Executive Committee, NEC and Central Working Committee, CWC of Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ.

Ahon was Monday, appointed National Ex-Officio of the union by its National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, at the Inaugural NEC meeting of his second term at Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Reacting to the appointment, Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, described it as well-deserved considering his outstanding contributions to the journalism profession in Delta and Nigeria.

He lauded the NUJ President for finding Ahon, an illustrious son of Delta, worthy for the appointment

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate the Delta State Correspondent of the Vanguard Newspaper, Comrade Festus Ahon, on his appointment as National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper