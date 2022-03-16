Osun PDP petitions NJC over judge’s alleged frivolous injunctions





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has petitioned the National Judicial Commission, NJC, requesting the probe of Justice of Osun state High Court.

The party accused the judge of judicial misconduct, impertinence and abuse of the office of a judge of the High Court in respect to his handling of suits numbered, HIF/36/2021 between Soji Adagunodo and PDP & ANOR, as well as HIJ/6/2022 between Mr Adedokun Ademola & ORS and PDP &ORS.

The petition, dated March 11, 2022, and signed by the party’s acting state Chairman, Sunday Bisi, Secretary, Bola Ajao and its Legal Adviser, Taofeeq Tewogbade, said the party wondered if the judge deserve to adjudicate over any matter in the country.

It reads further, “It is our complaint that ignoring and non-compliance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Peoples Democratic Party & Ors. vs. Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo (Supra) flies in the face of the known doctrine of stare decisis.

This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper