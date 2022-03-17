2023: I’ll not step on Buhari’s toes, Tinubu tells APC senators, reps





…I discussed with Buhari to succeed him

…APC senators, pillars of support for Buhari’s govt — Lawan

… I’m an unusual candidate

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, vowed not to step on President Muhammadu Buhari’s toes, but step into his shoes, if he emerges president in 2023.

Speaking when he met with the APC Senate Caucus, Tinubu urged the caucus to support his lifetime ambition to be the president of Nigeria.

The APC leader, who was received by APC senators, led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said that his ambition is not about gaining power but securing good government for the nation.

His words: “Nigerians have come to that stage where we need a change of baton. President Muhammadu Buhari is about to serve his second term in full.

“Election…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper