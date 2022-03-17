2023: Tambuwal ‘ll repair broken trust between North, South — Ex-lawmaker





.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

A former member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Arokodare has appealed to Nigerians to give the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal an opportunity to serve the country and ignite a paradigm shift for a better Nigeria.

Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007 and Chairman, House Committee on Communications in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said “Tambuwal has the leadership courage, reach and resilience to reshape, redirect, reform and salvage the country.”

He appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to give the Sokoto State governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives a fair chance to be the candidate of the party.

According to him, “Governor Tambuwal led the House of Representatives with a distinction; he demonstrated fairness, equality and inclusive leadership; we should give him an opportunity to repair the broken trust between the North and the South.

“If we can…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper