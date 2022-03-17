APC Crisis: Bello’s CECPC insists on Akpanudoedehe’s sack, disclaims Buni’s Convention Sub-committees





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A day after the substantive National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, the acting National Chairman of the CECPC and Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has insisted on the sack of the National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Bello also denounced the recomposition of the national convention sub-committees by Gov. Buni, saying the earlier inaugurated sub-committees remain in place.

Spokesman of the Bello-led CECPC, Barr. Ismae’el Ahmed told Vanguard that he notices for Akpanudoedehe’s sack was arrived at on March 8 by a majority of the members of the committee who passed a vote of no confidence on the erstwhile secretary of the committee.

The notice has 10 of the 12 members of the committee signed including Senator Ken Nnamani, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, Prof Tahir Mamman, Senator Abba Alli,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper