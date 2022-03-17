British High Commission refutes claims of student, work, family visa suspension





British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

By Victoria Ojeme with agency reports

The British High Commission yesterday issued a statement refuting claims that the United Kingdom has suspended student, work and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

In a statement signed by the Press & Public Affairs Officer, Ndidiamaka Eze, the high commission clarified that it was due to the crisis in Ukraine that it decided to temporarily suspend its priority visa service.

The statement read: “Following the statement issued by the British High Commission in Nigeria on March 15 ‘temporary suspension of priority visas for student work and family…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper