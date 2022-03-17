Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, dies @ 58





Prince Emeka Obasi

Prince Emeka Obasi, the publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, is dead. According to a statement by the deceased’s family, Obasi died on Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

The publisher had been battling a medical condition over the past few years.The statement read: “The family of Prince Emeka Obasi announces the passing unto glory of Prince Emeka Obasi, Ezenwata, Ibeku Kingdom.

“Prince Emeka, the Publisher of Hallmark Newspapers passed on, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at a Lagos hospital.“He is survived by wife, Dr Betty Obasi and Children— Emeka (jnr), Onyedikachi, Kamsi, Miracle, siblings, aunties and uncles.“Further burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”The award-winning journalist was a Commissioner for Information in Abia State.He founded Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards.

NPAN, Uzodimma, Odion mourn Emeka Obasi

Meanwhile, Newspaper…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper