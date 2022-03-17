Man allegedly attempts to kill father, family in Benue





The Police Command in Benue, on Thursday arraigned one Mr Apolo Atserga, 47, in Makurdi Upper Area Court 2b, for alleged mischief by fire and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Logo Divisional Police Headquarters, Ugba, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Makurdi via letter number AR:3100/BNS/LOG/VOL.6/478, and dated March 11.

Shaagee said that one Ngulenen Asema of Uja village, Yonov ward, Logo Local Government Area (LGA), reported the case at the Police Station, Ugba on Feb. 26.

She said the accused attacked Mr Asema Ugber, his father, of the same address, at home, set the thatch house ablaze while he was sleeping with his wife and children.

The prosecutor said the intention of the accused was to kill Ugber and his family.

“During the fire incident, items including 12 inches mattress valued at N60,000, 2 food coolers valued at N25,000, and 5…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper