We are targeting N2.5 billion in 3 months — Imo IIRS





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Internal Revenue Service, IIRS, on Thursday said it was targeting to boost the internally generated revenue of the state from N900 million to N2.5 billion in the next three months.

The Executive Chairman of Imo, IIRS, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

To achieve this, he said he would take advantage of the existing revenue laws in the state.

According to him, “We have started and resolve to drive the state revenue from N900m to N2.5b in three months. The vision for the short term is to build a system that will ensure that all tax and non-tax revenues are collected and leakages are blocked and the medium-term vision, is to establish a system that will encourage voluntary tax compliance and ensure all taxpayers in Imo state are brought into the taxation.

“It will become the major funding arm of Imo State by entrenching a sustainable system of tax administration and efficient revenue collection…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper