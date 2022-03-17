When silence is no longer golden





By Chinedu David

AT a time Nigerians, members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are expecting the party to get its acts right and to effectively and efficiently manage the transition period leading to the March 26 national convention of the party, it appears, after all, that the APC is really at a crossroads.

Apparently, whether by accident or a design, the APC is embroiled in an internal schism capable of hurting the party and possibly truncating its chances to hold onto power in the next national ballot scheduled for 2023.

From what may appear as healthy agitations for the control of the party, which is indeed, natural among political parties, especially as the country approaches another election year, the festering turmoil within the APC, however, has potentials to derail the aspirations of the party to retain power in 2023.

Whether we agree or not, the simmering crisis within the party, if not properly managed, is capable of hurting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper