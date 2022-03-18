2023 and a question of equity, fairness and justice





Igbo 2023 Presidency

By Dapo Olaosebikan

Recent events in the Nigerian socio-political space are all indicative of the on-going calculations and permutations at federal and regional levels for pre-eminence and control of authoritative power at the centre and in the states in 2023.

Another unhidden truth about goings-on, particularly in the political arena, and, amongst Nigerian politicians all over the federation is that though the period of the next electioneering campaigns vis-à-vis general elections is still a few months away, alignments and realignments have begun in calculative gang-ups for which particular geopolitical zone will produce next president to lead Nigeria or the next governor for almost all the 36 states of the federation.

Putting Kwara State in focus, it is an open secret that all the talks and moves about which senatorial zone should produce the next governor is still about Kwara South and Kwara Central, which have literally monopolised political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper