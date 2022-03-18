2023: Nigeria deserves the best, Gowon tells politicians, followers 





General Yakubu Gowon, a former military Head of State, has said that Nigeria deserves to be led by its very best in 2023 and beyond.

He said this on Friday in Abuja when officials of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) paid him a visit at his Asokoro, Abuja residence.

Gowon emphasised that while he had no partisan involvement with politics, he believed that leaders and citizens at all levels had a duty to sustain peace, progress and national unity of the country.

He also affirmed his conviction that no matter the level of intrigues and circumstances, God would ultimately decide the final outcome.

Gowon said that in the country’s interest, all politicians and their followers must look beyond the struggle for positions and sustain faith in Nigeria.

He urged the mass media to do more towards consolidating national unity.

“Sustain hope, believe in Nigeria and believe in the cause of unity and peace,” Gowon said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper