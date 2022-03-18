$322.5m Abacha Loot: ANEEJ expresses concern over stoppage of cash disbursement to Nigerians





….calls for Buhari’s immediate intervention

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AN anti-Corruption watchdog, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, yesterday, expressed concern over stoppage of cash disbursement to Nigerians from the repatriated $322.5 million Abacha loot from Switzerland .

The Executive Director, ANEEJ, and Convener of Civil Society Organisations monitoring the disbursement of the returned asset, Rev David Ugolor, made the assertion in a statement, where Ugolor pointed that the disbursement stopped since June 2021.

He called on Buhari to remember the Memorandum of Understanding the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Switzerland Government signed by both countries at the maiden edition of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery, GFAR, Summit held in Washington DC in 2017.

He also mentioned the World Bank witnessed the process, which he called on the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to move…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper