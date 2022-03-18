Anambra Senator, Stella Oduah, condemns fracas between Obiano’s wife and Bianca Ojukwu





By David Royal

The Senator representing Anambra North, Senator Stella Oduah has condemned in strong terms, the conduct of the wife of the ex-governor and former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, who according to her threw decorum away and attacked Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at Charles Soludo’s inauguration ceremony.

The senator in a statement of Thursday said “In strong terms, this unwarranted attack against the wife of an illustrious son and our very own Ikemba. I wish to add that the act exhibited by the former first lady was indecorous and unbecoming of a woman who had acted as a mother of the state and even desirous of serving in other capacities.

“More condemnable is even the gutter and vulgar language used by Mrs Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow. I have always held the view that it is only weak minds that label hardworking women like Bianca with nasty names.

“And it is more unfortunate when a woman,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper