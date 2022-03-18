Apostle Johnson Suleman builds restaurant to feed 1,000 people daily





….Establishes hospital providing 50% free medical service to all

All days are special but some days are more special than others.

Moreover, what makes some days very remarkable are the personalities who are associated with them. This is especially when such personalities are great men and women.

The 24th of March, 2022 is one of such special days as the Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrates his birthday.

Meanwhile, in line with the activities to mark his special birthday, Apostle Suleman has built a free restaurant to feed at least 1000 people daily.

The restaurant will open tomorrow, Saturday, by 11 am and Apostle Suleman will be there among many dignitaries and beneficiaries to witness the unveiling.

The restaurant will help cushion the effect of the biting economic conditions plaguing the people.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that since Covid 19 pandemic struck in 2020, many Nigerians have been suffering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper