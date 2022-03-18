ASUU rollover strike: Bauchi traders, landlords groan as varsity students vacate hostels





By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

THE decision by the Academic Staff Union of Universities to prolong its strike till May this year has started taking a toll on some segments of the society in Bauchi State.

Market women and landlords in the Yelwa axis of Bauchi metropolis, a suburban area in Bauchi, which hosts two tertiary institutions of learning-Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, and the Federal Polytechnic,whose aggregate student population runs into thousands, are now lamenting over the loss they are incurring as a result of the forced closure of the two institutions.

With the presence of the two higher institutions of learning, there exists a large market for foodstuff and groceries as well as high demand for accommodation by students. As a result, many investors have built various types of houses to meet the housing needs of the student population that has sprung up in Yelwa….





