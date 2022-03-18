Bamise: We want independent pathologists, family cries out





.

By Bose Adelaja

The family of the 22 years old fashion designer Ayanwole Oluwabamise who was found dead in Lagos after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit BRT, heading to Oshodi from Chevron bus stop, Victoria Island on Friday, requested that an independent pathologist be contacted to carry out an autopsy on their daughter rather than engaging the services of government-owned pathologists.

The Ayanwolas also requested that they be adequately notified before the autopsy is done so that their representatives will be on the ground.

They said this at the third press conference which took place at the Rights House, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja Lagos State, on Friday.

The family representative and Bamise’s elder brother, Pelumi Abegunde said they got a notice from the Nigeria Police on Wednesday that an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

This the family considered as a haphazard job as they would want the presence of an independent pathologist for transparency purposes. He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper