Bianca Vs Obiano’s wife: In Igboland, such action attracts severe sanction — Batos Nwadike

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2011 presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party, PMP, Batos Nwadike, on Friday said the slapping drama between the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano and Bianca, wife of late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, should have attracted sanction because it was against Igbo community laws.

Nwadike said this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the slapping drama at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, last Thursday.

According to the PMP, Presidential candidate, “The brawl or altercation that happened today between two apex women of Anambra state nay Igboland Iyom Bianca Ojukwu and Mrs Ebele Obiano was appalling. It was a shame that amounts to fighting in the market. In the local Igbo tradition, it is against the community laws for a woman to fight in the market. It attracts sanctions. It is one cock and or suspension by going back to one’s parents for a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper